India's fundamentals remain strong but West Asia conflict will adversely impact growth, cautions RBI

High frequency indicators till February 2026 suggest the continuation of strong momentum in economic activity, RBI stated in its monetary policy report. Growth impulses continue to be supported by robust private consumption and investment demand. However, the West Asia conflict will adversely impact growth, RBI noted. Higher input costs associated with increase in energy prices and international freight and insurance costs along with supply-chain disruptions could constrain availability of key inputs for downstream sectors, thus impairing growth.

The Government has taken several measures targeted at supporting exports and protecting supply chains, which should mitigate the adverse impact of the conflict, the central bank stated. The MPC noted that the intensity and the duration of the conflict in West Asia and the resultant damage to the energy and other infrastructure add risk to the inflation and growth outlooks.