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India's growth forecast for fiscal 2027 seen at 6.6%, says World Bank

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Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
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The World Bank expects India's growth to moderate in fiscal year 2026-27, citing the impact of higher energy prices and rising input costs stemming from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, even as it expects the country's growth momentum to remain among the strongest globally. The World Bank said India's growth forecast for fiscal 2027 is at 6.6%. It expects growth to rebound to 7.2% in financial year 2028 before moderating slightly to 7% in fiscal 2029. Despite heightened uncertainty related to the conflict, economic activity in India remained robust early this year, supported by resilient domestic demand. Private consumption, particularly in rural areas, has been strong, with urban demand recovering.

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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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