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India's liquid fuels consumption expected to edge down marginally in 2026 before rising next year

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 12:16 PM IST
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The US Energy Information Administration of EIA has stated in a latest monthly update that it expects India will increase its liquid fuels consumption by around 0.34 million b/d in 2027. It sees Indias consumption at 5.62 million barrels per day (mbpd) in 2026 and at 5.97 mbpd in 2027. The current year's consumption shows a modest decline compared to 5.67 mbpd in 2025. Indias liquid fuel output is seen at 0.99 mbpd in 2026 and is expected to rise to 1.02 mbpd next year.

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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