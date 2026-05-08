India's mineral sector achieves landmark with operationalization of 101 auctioned mineral blocks

Indias mineral sector has achieved a landmark milestone with the successful operationalization of 101 auctioned mineral blocks since the introduction of the auction regime in 2015. Since the introduction of the auction regime in 2015, India has witnessed unprecedented progress in transparent and competitive mineral resource allocation, with a large number of mineral blocks auctioned across the country. Of these, 101 auctioned mineral blocks have already been operationalized, marking a major milestone in the effective implementation of mining reforms. Notably, FY 202526 recorded the highest-ever annual performance under the auction regime, with 212 mineral blocks auctioned in a single financial year, reflecting the growing momentum, efficiency, and credibility of Indias transparent mineral allocation framework.

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