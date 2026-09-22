Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's next phase of growth must be built on quality, says FM Sitharaman

India's next phase of growth must be built on quality, says FM Sitharaman

Image
Last Updated : Sep 22 2026 | 4:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that Indias next phase of growth must be built on quality. Mrs Sitharaman said that every factory floor, boardroom, service centre, Research and Development team must aim for higher standards, fewer defects, and greater reliability. She stressed that management professionals and corporate leaders should make quality consciousness a shared discipline, embedded in products, processes, services and institutions.

Ms. Sitharaman highlighted that the world economy is passing through an unpredictable period and the architecture of global trade and supply chains is also undergoing a parallel shift. The Finance Minister noted that resilience cannot mean retreating into economic isolationism in such an environment. She added that resilience means deep domestic capacity, fiscal strength and industrial scale for India, so that global shocks are absorbed without interrupting national development. She further said that while global economic growth is slowing to below three percent, the Indian economy continues to expand at close to eight percent. She added that the latest quarter recorded stronger growth than most forecasts.

Ms. Sitharaman said this macroeconomic stability is prompting the world to re-rate India. She noted that on 2nd September 2026, the Japan Credit Rating Agency upgraded Indias long-term foreign currency and local currency issuer ratings from BBB-plus to A-minus, with a stable outlook, and raised the country ceiling to A.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TRAI releases Telecom Consumer Protection Amendment, wants companies to offer more voice and SMS-only plans

Sensex settles 330 pts lower; Nifty ends below 23,350

Crisil Rating assigns 'AA-/A1+' rating to credit facilities of SG Finserve

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Stylam Industries commences production at new laminate plant in Haryana

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVETrump TVMeesho Share PriceStocks to buy todayNSE IPO AllotmentDelhi WeatherIIT Bombay Student SuicideDispute on Chandrasekaran Term

First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

Next Story