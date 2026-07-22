India's PLI Scheme Drives Rs 2.40 Lakh Cr Investment and Boosts Cumulative Exports to Rs 15.2 Lakh Cr

The Government has launched Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Schemes for 14 key sectors with an approved financial outlay of Rs 1.91 lakh crore to enhance India's manufacturing capabilities, attract investments, increase exports, generate employment and improve India's global competitiveness. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) acts as the nodal Department for overall coordination and monitoring of the PLI Schemes while the respective Administrative Ministries/Departments are responsible for implementation of their respective Schemes.

As on 31.03.2026, under the PLI Schemes, resulted actual investment of over Rs 2.40 lakh crore and employment generation of over 14.15 lakh (direct and indirect). The cumulative exports reported under the Sectors of PLI Schemes have shown a steady increase over the last three years. The cumulative exports reported as on 31.03.2024 were Rs 4 lakh crore, which increased to Rs 15.2 lakh crore as on 31.03.2026.