India's retail Inflation at 4.45% in July 2026; food inflation at 5.52%

Indias year-on-year retail inflation, measured by the All India Consumer Price Index (CPI), stood at 4.45% in July 2026, compared with July 2025. The figure is provisional and is based on the new 2024 base year.

Rural areas recorded inflation of 4.84%, while urban areas saw a lower inflation rate of 3.96%.

Food inflation, based on the All India Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI), stood at 5.52% in July 2026 over July 2025. Food inflation was 5.79% in rural areas and 5.05% in urban areas.

Housing inflation stood at 2.22% in July 2026. The inflation rate was 2.80% in rural areas and 2.01% in urban areas.