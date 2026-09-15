Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's retail inflation hits 4.8% in August, rises for 10th straight month

India's retail inflation hits 4.8% in August, rises for 10th straight month

Image
Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Indias consumer price inflation rose to 4.82% in August from 4.45% in July, Indias Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation said in a Monday release, adding to pressure on the countrys central bank to raise key benchmark rates.

Indias food inflation climbed to 5.95% in August from 5.52% a month ago. Goods transport service inflation rose the sharpest to over 14% in August, while personal transport inflation rose over 7%, the release said.

Wholesale price-based inflation rose to 9.92% in August, compared to 9.78% in July, on rising prices of food, manufactured items, and fuel and power.

Inflation in the food index rose to 7.05% in August, from 6.65% in July. In manufactured items, WPI inflation was at a series high of 8.37%, higher than 8.29% in July. In the fuel and power basket, wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation was 22.93%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Muthoot Microfin raises Rs 250 cr via private placement of NCDs

Stock Alert: Lalithaa Jewellery Mart, HDFC Bank, KEC International, Aurobindo Pharma

Nifty seen opening mildly higher despite global weakness; inflation and FPI flows in focus

ITCONS E-Solutions bags order worth Rs 83 lakh

Pvt life insurers' Bond FRA participation slips amid falling non-par share

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to BuyNifty OutlookTop 10 Chatgpt 80s Look PromptNSE IPO Price BandiPhone 18 Pro series debutsBrics Summit 2026 RoutesWhat's Open or Closed in Delhi

First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Next Story