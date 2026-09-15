India's retail inflation hits 4.8% in August, rises for 10th straight month

Indias consumer price inflation rose to 4.82% in August from 4.45% in July, Indias Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation said in a Monday release, adding to pressure on the countrys central bank to raise key benchmark rates.

Indias food inflation climbed to 5.95% in August from 5.52% a month ago. Goods transport service inflation rose the sharpest to over 14% in August, while personal transport inflation rose over 7%, the release said.

Wholesale price-based inflation rose to 9.92% in August, compared to 9.78% in July, on rising prices of food, manufactured items, and fuel and power.

Inflation in the food index rose to 7.05% in August, from 6.65% in July. In manufactured items, WPI inflation was at a series high of 8.37%, higher than 8.29% in July. In the fuel and power basket, wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation was 22.93%.