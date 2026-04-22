India's seafood exports rise to over ₹72,300 cr in FY 2025-26

Indias seafood exports have risen to over seventy-two thousand three hundred crore rupees in the financial year 2025-26. According to the provisional data released by the Marine Products Export Development Authority, the countrys seafood export volumes have reached over 19 lakh metric tonnes. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said that frozen shrimp remained the primary growth driver, contributing to over forty-seven thousand crore rupees, accounting for over two-thirds of total export earnings. It added that shipments of shrimp grew 4.6 per cent in volume and 6.35 per cent in value.