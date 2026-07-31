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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's social protection systems now cover about 101 crore people

India's social protection systems now cover about 101 crore people

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Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 2:54 PM IST
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India's social protection systems now cover about 101 crore people, or 68.8 per cent of the population Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Labour and Employment and Youth Affairs and Sports, said at the FICCI-AIOE 4th Global Industrial Relations Summit a figure he said the International Labour Organization acknowledged at the BRICS labour ministers' meeting last week. The Summit is organised by the All India Organisation of Employers (AIOE) in association with FICCI and ILO. Mandaviya noted that the employment generated per percentage point of GDP growth has risen from 0.1 per cent twelve years ago to 1.15 per cent in the last years data a tenfold improvement in employment elasticity against the international benchmark for a balanced growth model. He attributed the shift to a reframing of industrial relations around four interdependent stakeholders industry, government, trade unions and workers.

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 2:54 PM IST

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