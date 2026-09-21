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India's software services exports rise 8.2% to $221.4 billion in 2025-26, says RBI

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Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
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Indias software services exports increased 8.2% year-on-year to 221.4 billion dollars in 2025-26. According to the Reserve Bank of Indias annual survey on computer software and IT-enabled services exports, 7,569 software export companies were contacted for the survey, of which 2,363, including most large companies, responded. These companies accounted for around 89 per cent of total estimated software services exports. Over two-thirds of Indias total software services exports during the year; BPO services remained the dominant component of IT-enabled services (ITES) exports.

The US remained the largest destination for Indias software exports, accounting for 54.1%, followed by Europe at 31.8 per cent. The UK accounted for 15.4% of total exports. Software services were predominantly delivered through the off-site mode, which accounted for 91.7 per cent of exports. Total software services exports, including services delivered through overseas commercial presence, rose 9.5 per cent to 239.3 billion dollars during 2025-26.

The RBI also reported that the local software business of foreign affiliates of Indian companies increased to 17.9 billion dollars in 2025-26 from 13.9 billion dollars a year earlier, with the US and UK remaining major destinations.

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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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