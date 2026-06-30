India's sound macroeconomic fundamentals provide greater resilience to external shocks, says RBI

Reserve Bank released the June 2026 edition of the Financial Stability Report (FSR) today. It noted that despite repeated shocks, the global financial system has thus far demonstrated notable resilience, with markets remaining orderly after an initial bout of volatility following the outbreak of the West Asia conflict. Nevertheless, global financial stability risks remain elevated. Persistent supply chain uncertainties could tighten financial conditions and revive inflationary pressures. Meanwhile, elevated public debt, bond market fragilities, stretched asset valuations, and leveraged NBFIs remain key vulnerabilities that could amplify future shocks.

India's sound macroeconomic fundamentals place it in a stronger position than many of its peers and provide greater resilience to external shocks than in past crisis episodes. The balance of risks has turned favourable, supported by the interim peace deal and recent policy measures by the Government and the Reserve Bank aimed at strengthening capital inflows. Domestic financial system remains resilient underpinned by strong bank and non-bank balance sheets. Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) remain safe and sound, supported by strong capital and liquidity buffers, continued improvement in asset quality, and stable profitability.