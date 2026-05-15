India's total exports jump around 13.60% on year in Apr-26, imports rise more than 7%

India's total exports (Merchandise and Services combined) for April 2026 is estimated at US$ 80.80 Billion, registering a massive jump of 13.59% vis-?-vis April 2025. Total imports (Merchandise and Services combined) for April 2026 are estimated at US$ 88.61 Billion, registering a spurt of 7.67% vis-?-vis April 2025. Merchandise exports during April 2026 were US$ 43.56 Billion as compared to US$ 38.28 Billion in April 2025. Merchandise imports during April 2026 were US$ 71.94 Billion as compared to US$ 65.38 Billion in April 2025.

Non-petroleum and non-gems & jewellery exports in April 2026 were US$ 31.64 Billion compared to US$ 28.66 Billion in April 2025. Non-petroleum, non-gems & jewellery (gold, silver & precious metals) imports in April 2026 were US$ 45.87 Billion compared to US$ 39.75 Billion in April 2025. The estimated value of services export for April 2026 is US$ 37.24 Billion as compared to US$ 32.85 Billion in April 2025. The estimated value of services imports for April 2026 is US$ 16.66 Billion as compared to US$ 16.91 Billion in April 2025.