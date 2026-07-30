Indias toy industrys exports have surged around 89% since financial year 2018-19, zooming from from USD 203.5 million to USD 384.7 million in FY26, the Centre noted in a latest update. Meanwhile, Toy imports dipped 37.5% during the same period. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry noted that toys worth USD 371.7 million were imported into India in 2018-19, which dipped to USD 232.3 million in 2025-26. Countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Germany have emerged as key export destinations. The Centre has constituted a task force to strengthen India's toy manufacturing ecosystem and raise the country's share in the global toy market from 1.9% to 5% by 2032.

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