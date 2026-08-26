India's trade relations with Japan are significantly expanding, says ASSOCHAM

Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) stated in a latest update that Indias trade relations with Japan are significantly expanding, with recent exchanges of high-level delegations. Various bilateral trade developments and promising investment announcements are expected to enhance bilateral trade to USD 50 billion by 2030, up from USD 27.47 billion in 2025-26. Japan has remained a key trade and investment partner in Indias growth journey over the years and decades, and the way forward will also be built on even stronger ties between the two countries. Japan is the fifth-largest investor in India and has committed JPY 10 trillion in private investment over the coming decade, reflecting the sustained and growing confidence of a global player in Indias economic story.

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