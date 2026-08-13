Solvent Extractor's Association or SEA has stated that India's vegetable oil imports (edible and non-edible) declined by 7 percent year-on-year to 15.25 lakh tonnes in July 2026, compared with 16.48 lakh tonnes imported in the same month last year. The July imports comprised 14.81 lakh tonnes of edible oils and 43,949 tonnes of non-edible oils. On a month-on-month basis, edible oil imports jumped to 14.81 lakh tonnes in July from 11.11 lakh tonnes in June 2026. This increase was primarily driven by a increased in palm oil demand to 719,000 tons, a 48% increase from 486,000 tons. Soybean oil imports also experienced a significant increase, by 31% to 498,000 tons from 380,000 tons.

Cumulative imports during the first nine months of the 2025-26 oil year (November 2025 to July 2026) remained higher than the corresponding period of the previous year. Total vegetable oil (Edible + non-edible) imports stood at 121.50 lakh tonnes, compared with 116.03 lakh tonnes imported during November 2024 to July 2025, registering a 5 percent increase. Cumulative edible oil imports during the period also recorded growth, rising to 119.23 lakh tonnes from 113.46 lakh tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous oil year, an increase of 5 percent.

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