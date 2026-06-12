The Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA) has reported that Indias imports of vegetable oils (edible and non-edible) during May 2026 totaled 13.65 lakh tons, compared with 12.67 lakh tons in May 2025, reflecting an increase of 8 percent year-on-year. The imports comprised 13.39 lakh tons of edible oils and 26,202 tons of non-edible oils. During the first seven months of the 2025-26 oil year (November 2025 to May 2026), total vegetable oil imports reached 93.65 lakh tons, up 12 percent from 83.39 lakh tons imported during the corresponding period of the previous year. Edible oil imports in May 2026 increased to 13.39 lakh tons from 13.07 lakh tons in April 2026. Cumulative edible oil imports during November 2025May 2026 rose to 92.17 lakh tons, compared with 81.31 lakh tons in the same period last year, registering growth of 13 percent.

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