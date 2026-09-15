According to Solvent Oil Extractors Association of India (SEA), Indias vegetable oil import during August 2026 is reported at 15.72 lakh tonnes of edible oils and 37,150 tonnes of non-edible oils. On a month-on-month basis, edible oil imports rose 1.50% from 15.49 lakh tonnes in July 2026. This increase was primarily driven by an increase in crude soybean oil demand led to import of 554,000 tons, a 11% increase from 367,000 tons and refined soybean oil of 74,000 tons, 19% increase from 62,000 tons. Cumulative imports during the first ten months of the 2025-26 oil year (November 2025 to August 2026) remained higher than the corresponding period of the previous year. Total vegetable oil (Edible + non-edible) imports stood at 138.84 lakh tonnes, compared with 133.37 lakh tonnes imported during November 2024 to August 2025, registering a 4 percent increase. Cumulative edible oil imports during the period also recorded growth, rising 5 percent, SEA noted.

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