The Solvent Extractors Association of India has released the import data for vegetable oils (edible & non-edible) for Apr.,2026. Imports during the month totalled 1,310,193 tons compared to 975,025 tons in Apr., 2025 i.e. up by 34%. This includes 1,307,993 tons of edible oils and 2,200 tons of non-edible oils. In first six months of the oil year 2025-26(Nov25-Apr.26), total vegetable oil (edible + non-edible) imports reached 7,937,376 tons, up by 13% from 7,042,948 tons in the same period last year. Edible oil import in April 2026 increased to 13.08 lakh tons from 11.73 lakh tons in previous month (March,2026) i.e. up by 11%. In term of value of edible oils in six months approx. jumped to Rs. 87,000 crores compared to Rs. 73,000 crores to the same period of oil year 2024-25 i.e. up by 19%.

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