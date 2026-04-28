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India set to emerge as a major trusted value chain and supply chain partner in electronic manufacturing

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Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
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Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology, Railways and Information & Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said that India is poised to emerge as major trusted value chain and supply chain partner to the world in electronic manufacturing, driven by strong policy support and visionary leadership. He was addressing the gathering after the Ground Breaking Ceremony of Google Cloud India AI Hub in Visakhapatnam.The project, with an estimated investment of USD 15 billion, is being developed in partnership with Adani ConneX and Airtel Nxtra, and will include a 1 GW hyperscale AI data centre in Visakhapatnam. The Government of Andhra Pradesh has allocated around 600 acres of land in Turluvada, Rambilli and Adavivaram areas for the project.

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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