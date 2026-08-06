India Shelter Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 19.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.80% to Rs 432.39 croreNet profit of India Shelter Finance Corporation rose 19.95% to Rs 143.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 119.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.80% to Rs 432.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 360.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales432.39360.93 20 OPM %71.5473.17 -PBDT188.26157.74 19 PBT185.18154.96 20 NP143.02119.23 20
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