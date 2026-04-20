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India-Sri Lanka Oil Pipeline Talks: VP Radhakrishnan Meets President Dissanayake

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Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
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Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Sunday discussed the proposed link between India and the island nation through an oil pipeline, said Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Radhakrishnan and Dissanayake also had productive discussions on further deepening the multifaceted bilateral ties, housing projects and fishermen issues between the two South Asian neighbours.

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First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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