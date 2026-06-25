India steadily positioning itself as one of the world's leading tourism destinations

Government stated in a latest update that India is steadily positioning itself as one of the world's leading tourism destinations. Ranked 8th among the world's top tourism economies, it contributes US $231.6 billion to the national economy. The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) projects India will rise to the 4th place globally over the next decade, reflecting its growing influence in the global tourism landscape. Travel facilitation is being strengthened through the significant expansion of the e-Visa system, making India more accessible to visitors from a large number of countries.

The transformation is already visible on the ground. Over the last decade, more than 100 destinations have been upgraded through various tourism infrastructure schemes, resulting in a significantly improved visitor experience. The proposed development of 50 key destinations will further enhance destination quality, amenities, and tourism readiness. Improved highways, modern airports, UDAN connectivity, Vande Bharat trains, railway modernisation, and stronger last-mile connectivity are making travel easier than ever before. As destinations become more accessible, new opportunities are emerging for local communities and tourism enterprises.