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India targets USD 50 billion pharmaceutical exports by 2030

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Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
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Ministry of Commerce & Industry stated in a latest update that Indias pharmaceutical exports have increased from about USD 14 billion in FY 2014-15 to about USD 31 billion in FY 2025-26, with medicines reaching patients in more than 200 countries. He added that while India continues to maintain its leadership in generic medicines, the sector is increasingly moving towards innovation-driven growth. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal outlined Indias goal of achieving USD 50 billion in pharmaceutical exports by 2030 through quality, innovation, regulatory excellence and market diversification. He noted that India has more than 10,500 manufacturing units and over 60,000 generic brands across 60 therapeutic categories. Agrawal further highlighted that over 60 per cent of Indias pharmaceutical exports are destined for highly regulated markets, reflecting growing international confidence in Indias pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities and quality standards.

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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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