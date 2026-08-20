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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India to host the 12th BRICS Communications Ministers Meeting on 21st August 2026

India to host the 12th BRICS Communications Ministers Meeting on 21st August 2026

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Last Updated : Aug 20 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
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India will host the 12th BRICS Communications Ministers Meeting on 21st August 2026 under its BRICS Chairship. The meeting will bring together Communications Ministers and senior representatives from BRICS member countries to deliberate on strengthening cooperation in Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs), digital transformation, innovation and resilient digital infrastructure. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of Communications, Government of India, will chair the 12th BRICS Communications Ministers Meeting.

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First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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