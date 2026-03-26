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India to scale up critical mineral exploration and build strong domestic value chains

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Last Updated : Mar 26 2026 | 6:16 PM IST
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India is in the process of scaling up exploration of critical minerals, creating a startup-driven mining ecosystem and building strong domestic value chains to reduce import dependence, according to Union Minister Jitendra Singh. Addressing the Governing Body meeting of the "National Mineral Exploration and Development Trust" (NMET), held at GPOA Complex, Singh set out key priorities to accelerate exploration, strengthen domestic capacity and expand participation in the critical minerals sector. He said further that the pace of exploration, particularly for lithium and other critical minerals, needs to align with emerging global demand and Indias strategic requirements. He referred to ongoing work in regions such as the Siwana belt in Rajasthan and the SalalHaimna block in Jammu & Kashmir, and called for expanding indigenous exploration efforts across more potential zones.

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First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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