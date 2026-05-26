India to target USD 250 billion in textile production by 2030, says Finance Minister

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman has emphasised the need to strengthen the entire textile value chain, from farm to fibre, factory, fashion and foreign markets, to ensure a robust and uninterrupted cotton yarn ecosystem. Referring to the Sindhu-Saraswati Civilisation and archaeological evidence, the Union Minister noted that Indias rich textile and weaving heritage dates back to ancient times and continues to shape its global identity in the sector. Fulfilling the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 will require ambitious action, including reaching USD 100 billion in textile exports and USD 250 billion in textile production by 2030, further noted by the Union Finance Minister.

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