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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India to witness below-normal rainfall in Sep-26
India is likely to witness below-normal rainfall in September, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is forecasting rainfall across the country to be at least 9% short of the long-period average of 167.9 mm. As on August 31, Indias cumulative monsoon rainfall was about 14% below normal, with central India in surplus but the northwest, east and northeast, and south peninsula all recording deficits, says IMD.

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First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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