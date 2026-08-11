Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to buyStocks to watchQ1 Results TodayGland Pharma ShareGold Silver PriceClaude AI WatermarkHDFC Bank StockAdani stocks Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Tourism Development Corporation consolidated net profit declines 3.64% in the June 2026 quarter

India Tourism Development Corporation consolidated net profit declines 3.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:17 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 2.68% to Rs 90.10 crore

Net profit of India Tourism Development Corporation declined 3.64% to Rs 9.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.68% to Rs 90.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 87.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales90.1087.75 3 OPM %9.2610.23 -PBDT15.2814.23 7 PBT13.6812.52 9 NP9.529.88 -4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ind-Swift Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 181.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Websol Energy System consolidated net profit rises 15.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Pitti Engineering consolidated net profit rises 28.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Super Tannery consolidated net profit rises 11.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Nifty 50 to see BSE replace Wipro in September index reshuffle

First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

Next Story