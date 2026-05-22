India Tourism Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 12.66% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 28.97% to Rs 142.01 crore

Net profit of India Tourism Development Corporation rose 12.66% to Rs 28.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 28.97% to Rs 142.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 199.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.87% to Rs 82.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 80.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.64% to Rs 533.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 570.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.