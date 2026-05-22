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India Tourism Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 12.66% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
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Sales decline 28.97% to Rs 142.01 crore

Net profit of India Tourism Development Corporation rose 12.66% to Rs 28.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 28.97% to Rs 142.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 199.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.87% to Rs 82.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 80.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.64% to Rs 533.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 570.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales142.01199.94 -29 533.02570.94 -7 OPM %21.4716.10 -17.1514.76 - PBDT39.7736.39 9 119.56104.24 15 PBT37.9434.78 9 112.5097.62 15 NP28.2925.11 13 82.7180.40 3

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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