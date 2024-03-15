Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Trade Deficit Widens To USD 18.71 Billion In February

India Trade Deficit Widens To USD 18.71 Billion In February

Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
India's exports rose 11.9% to USD 41.4 billion in February, the highest in the current fiscal, while the trade deficit stood at USD 18.7 billion, according to the data released by the commerce ministry. The exports in February 2023 were USD 37.01 billion. Imports were valued at USD 60.1 billion, up 12.16% compared to USD 53.58 billion in February 2023. India's merchandise trade deficit expanded to USD 18.71 billion in February, compared to USD 17.49 billion in January. The trade deficit stood at USD 16.57 billion in February 2023. The merchandise trade deficit during April-February 2023-24 is USD 225.20 Billion compared to USD 245.94 Billion during April-February 2022-23, registering a decline of (-) 8.43 percent.

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

