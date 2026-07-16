India-UK CETA and Social Security Agreement Enter Into Force, Opening New Trade and Mobility Opportunities

The IndiaUnited Kingdom Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) along with the Agreement on Social Security also known as the Double Contribution Convention (DCC), formally entered into force marking a major milestone in the economic partnership between the two countries.

The Minister noted that the Agreement creates unprecedented opportunities for sectors including textiles, leather, gems and jewellery, engineering goods, marine products, chemicals and processed foods while benefiting MSMEs, farmers and manufacturers. He further observed that the Agreement opens new opportunities for Indias IT, professional, financial, education and business services sectors and expands mobility for Indian talent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News