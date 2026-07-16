India-UK CETA and Social Security Agreement Enter Into Force, Opening New Trade and Mobility Opportunities

The Minister noted that the Agreement creates unprecedented opportunities for sectors including textiles, leather, gems and jewellery, engineering goods, marine products, chemicals and processed foods while benefiting MSMEs, farmers and manufacturers. He further observed that the Agreement opens new opportunities for Indias IT, professional, financial, education and business services sectors and expands mobility for Indian talent.
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