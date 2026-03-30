India-UK explore options for further enhancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation

On the sidelines of the 14th WTO Ministerial Conference held in Yaounde, Cameroon, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal held a bilateral meeting with the UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Peter J Kyle. Both sides exchanged views on MC-14 agenda, reviewed progress of the implementation of the India-UK CETA signed in July 2025. Both the Ministers explored options for further enhancing bilateral trade & economic cooperation.

On the implementation of the India-UK CETA, Goyal highlighted that India has completed all internal approvals and ratification processes for the India-UK FTA. Mr. Kyle informed that the UK has also completed parliamentary approval of the India-UK CETA. Both sides looked forward to the entry into force of India-UK CETA as per the agreed timelines. As part of enhancing the use of India-UK CETA by concerned stakeholders, Goyal emphasised the importance of outreach plans to ensure that the benefits of CETA reach businesses across the length and breadth of India.