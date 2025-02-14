India, US aim to more than double total bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030; defense deals, strategic partnership discussed

President Trump and Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed the strength of the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, anchored in mutual trust, shared interests, goodwill and robust engagement of their citizens. The President of the United States of America, The Honorable Donald J. Trump hosted the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi for an Official Working Visit in Washington, DC on February 13, 2025. Together, they launched a new initiative the "U.S.-India COMPACT (Catalyzing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) for the 21st Century to drive transformative change across key pillars of cooperation.

The leaders announced their commitment to fully realize the U.S.-India 123 Civil Nuclear Agreement by moving forward with plans to work together to build U.S.-designed nuclear reactors in India through large scale localization and possible technology transfer. The leaders also resolved to expand trade and investment to make their citizens more prosperous, nations stronger, economies more innovative and supply chains more resilient. They resolved to deepen the U.S.-India trade relationship to promote growth that ensures fairness, national security and job creation. To this end, the leaders set a bold new goal for bilateral trade "Mission 500 aiming to more than double total bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.

