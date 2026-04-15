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India-US review substantial progress achieved in bilateral cooperation across various sectors

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Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
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The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi received a call from US President Donald Trump yesterday. The two leaders reviewed the substantial progress achieved in bilateral cooperation across various sectors and expressed commitment to further strengthening the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas. They also discussed the situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure.

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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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