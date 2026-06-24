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India-US share a strong and growing economic partnership, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal

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Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 10:05 AM IST
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Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said that India and the United States share a strong and growing economic partnership. Mr Goyal met United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in New Delhi yesterday. The Minister said that productive discussions were held on advancing negotiations towards a balanced and mutually beneficial trade agreement, in line with the Joint Statement of 7th of February. He added, India remains committed to working constructively with the United States to further deepen economic ties and create new opportunities for growth and innovation.

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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

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