Indiabulls has allotted 26,60,700 fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs. 2/- each, to eligible employees upon exercise of employee stock options vested in their favour under 'Indiabulls Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme - 2025'.

Consequent to the said allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands in creased to Rs. 466,44,08,604 divided into 233,22,04,302 fully paid up equity shares of face value Rs. 2/- each.