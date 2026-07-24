Indiabulls consolidated net profit rises 35647.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 248.28% to Rs 318.47 crore

Net profit of Indiabulls rose 35647.50% to Rs 142.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 248.28% to Rs 318.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 91.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.318.4791.4448.3314.79169.2616.62160.867.10142.990.40

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