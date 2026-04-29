Indiabulls reports consolidated net profit of Rs 196.00 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 302.18% to Rs 408.53 crore

Net profit of Indiabulls reported to Rs 196.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 163.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 302.18% to Rs 408.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 101.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 273.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 259.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 87.54% to Rs 833.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 444.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.