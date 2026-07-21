Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indiamart Intermesh consolidated net profit rises 12.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Indiamart Intermesh consolidated net profit rises 12.18% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 11.37% to Rs 414.40 crore

Net profit of Indiamart Intermesh rose 12.18% to Rs 172.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 153.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.37% to Rs 414.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 372.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales414.40372.10 11 OPM %31.8332.09 -PBDT238.10210.80 13 PBT231.70203.90 14 NP172.20153.50 12

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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