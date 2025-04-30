IndiaMART InterMESH gains after Q4 PAT climbs 81% YoY to Rs 181 cr

IndiaMART InterMESH advanced 1.95% to Rs 2,376.50 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 81.3% to Rs 180.60 crore on 12.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 355.10 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The revenues includes IndiaMART Standalone Revenue of Rs 336 crore and Busy Infotech Revenue of Rs 18 crore, registering a growth of 12% and 28% respectively on YoY basis.

Collections from customer grew by 12% to Rs 541 crore for the quarter, primarily comprising of standalone collections of Rs 506 crore representing YoY growth of 9% and Busy Infotech Collection of Rs 33 crore.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 218.10 crore, up by 56.8% from Rs 139.10 crore in Q4 FY24.

EBITDA stood at Rs 131 crore in Q4 FY25, up 48% YoY. EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 37%.

Deferred Revenue as on March 31, 2025 increased to Rs 1,678 crore representing a YoY growth of 17%. This primarily includes IndiaMART standalone deferred revenue of Rs 1,600 crore and Busy Infotech Deferred Revenue of Rs 72 crore.

IndiaMART registered Unique business enquiries of 27 million in Q4FY25; representing a YoY growth of 10%. Supplier Storefronts grew to 8.4 million, an increase of 6% YoY and paying suppliers at the end of the quarter were 217K, representing net addition of 2.1K.

Cash flow from operations for the quarter was Rs 271 crore. Cash and investments balance stood at Rs 2,885 crore as on 31 March 2025.

Dinesh Agarwal, chief executive officer, said, We are happy to close the financial year with continued growth in customers, revenue and cash flows while maintaining healthy margins in the business. We remain committed to delivering a high-quality and trusted user experience on our platform. Backed by a robust business model and a clear strategic vision, we are well positioned to capitalize on the rapid pace of digital adoption across the business landscape. With consistent profitability and strong cash flows, we are continually strengthening our value proposition for stakeholders while driving sustainable long-term growth.

IndiaMART is India's largest online B2B marketplace for business products and services. It makes easier to do business by connecting buyers and sellers across product categories and geographies in India through business enablement solutions.

