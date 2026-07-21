IndiaMART InterMESH reported a 12.18% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 172.2 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared with Rs 153.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 11.36% YoY to Rs 414.4 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 13.63% YoY to Rs 231.7 crore during the quarter. EBITDA rose 10% YoY to Rs 146 crore, while the EBITDA margin stood at 35%.

Customer collections grew 8% YoY to Rs 463 crore, comprising IndiaMART standalone collections of Rs 402 crore and Busy Infotech collections of Rs 59 crore.

Deferred revenue as of 30 June 2026 increased 16% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,014 crore, comprising Rs 1,858 crore from IndiaMART's standalone business and Rs 146 crore from Busy Infotech. On a standalone basis, net profit rose 6.08% to Rs 176.1 crore, while revenue from operations increased 8.54% to Rs 375.9 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with the corresponding quarter last year. During the quarter, IndiaMART recorded 26 million unique business enquiries. Supplier storefronts increased 5% YoY to 8.8 million, while the number of paying suppliers stood at 218,000 at the end of the quarter. Dinesh Agarwal, chief executive officer, said, We continued our emphasis on sustainable growth and elevating overall marketplace experience by building a highly trusted, reliable environment for our buyers and sellers. By prioritizing platform trust, we are fostering deeper, more meaningful engagement across our marketplace. Deployment of AI, from standardized cataloging and intelligent matchmaking to advanced conversational tools, is streamlining user interactions and driving efficiency. With a robust business model and strong cash generation, we remain confident in our ability to create long-term value for all our stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the company's board approved the proposal to incorporate a wholly owned subsidiary, IndiaMART Finance, subject to the necessary regulatory approvals. The proposed subsidiary will primarily aim to strengthen user trust, engagement, and retention on the IndiaMART platform by facilitating short-term working capital and other financial requirements of business users. IndiaMART is India's largest online B2B marketplace for business products and services. IndiaMART makes it easier to do business by connecting buyers and sellers across product categories and geographies in India. IndiaMART provides ease and convenience to the buyers by offering a wide assortment of products and a responsive seller base while offering lead generation, lead management and business enablement solutions to its sellers.