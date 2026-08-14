Indian Acrylics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.67 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.07% to Rs 106.94 crore

Net Loss of Indian Acrylics reported to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.07% to Rs 106.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 86.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.106.9486.191.25-0.100.71-1.90-1.67-4.72-1.67-4.72

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