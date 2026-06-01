Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Acrylics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.42 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Indian Acrylics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.42 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:32 AM IST
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Sales decline 10.76% to Rs 74.00 crore

Net Loss of Indian Acrylics reported to Rs 11.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.76% to Rs 74.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 82.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 24.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 30.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.67% to Rs 351.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 389.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales74.0082.92 -11 351.68389.33 -10 OPM %-8.590.31 --0.37-0.97 - PBDT-8.66-2.53 -242 -12.86-17.21 25 PBT-11.42-5.69 -101 -24.09-30.87 22 NP-11.42-5.69 -101 -24.09-30.87 22

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

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