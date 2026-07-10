Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 47.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 11.11% to Rs 18095.14 croreNet profit of Indian Bank rose 47.46% to Rs 3356.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2276.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 11.11% to Rs 18095.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16285.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income18095.1416285.10 11 OPM %67.1470.03 -PBDT4394.464101.36 7 PBT4394.464101.36 7 NP3356.632276.37 47
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