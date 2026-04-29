Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 6.42% in the March 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 10.27% to Rs 17488.50 crore

Net profit of Indian Bank rose 6.42% to Rs 3173.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2981.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 10.27% to Rs 17488.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15859.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.93% to Rs 11704.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11261.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 8.81% to Rs 67504.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 62039.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.