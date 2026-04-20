Indian Bank is quoting at Rs 937.75, down 0.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 62.37% in last one year as compared to a 1.2% rally in NIFTY and a 34.37% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Indian Bank is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 937.75, down 0.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 24414.85. The Sensex is at 78627.35, up 0.17%.Indian Bank has added around 11.88% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Bank is a constituent, has increased around 9.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8862.9, up 1.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.89 lakh shares in last one month.