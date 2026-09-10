Indian Bank is quoting at Rs 854.35, down 0.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 22.78% in last one year as compared to a 6.28% slide in NIFTY and a 18.58% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Indian Bank dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 854.35, down 0.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 23436.3. The Sensex is at 74782.96, up 0.03%.Indian Bank has eased around 2.43% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Bank is a constituent, has eased around 2.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8369.2, up 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.13 lakh shares in last one month.