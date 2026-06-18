Indian Bank is quoting at Rs 881.2, up 0.55% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 43.25% in last one year as compared to a 2.73% slide in NIFTY and a 30.49% slide in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Indian Bank is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 881.2, up 0.55% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 24117.25. The Sensex is at 77266.23, up 0.14%. Indian Bank has gained around 7.84% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Bank is a constituent, has gained around 10.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8713.1, up 0.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 38.92 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 879.6, up 0.45% on the day. Indian Bank is up 43.25% in last one year as compared to a 2.73% slide in NIFTY and a 30.49% slide in the Nifty PSU Bank index.