Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Card Clothing Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.38 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Indian Card Clothing Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.38 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 5:59 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 9.98% to Rs 11.24 crore

Net loss of Indian Card Clothing Company reported to Rs 3.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 17.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.98% to Rs 11.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 95.95% to Rs 3.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 91.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 42.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 and also during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales11.2410.22 10 42.0342.03 0 OPM %-34.88-35.42 --24.70-32.33 - PBDT-1.7510.72 PL 10.8127.57 -61 PBT-2.979.40 PL 6.0922.63 -73 NP-3.3817.48 PL 3.7291.87 -96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 69.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Vivid Mercantile standalone net profit rises 1957.14% in the March 2026 quarter

52 Weeks Entertainment reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Inani Securities reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter

Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 29 2026 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story